Chambers Academy continues dominance Published 1:08 am Saturday, September 9, 2023

Chambers Academy continued their dominant streak as the Rebels beat Crenshaw Christian on the road 41-14.

The Rebels took a 35-0 lead into halftime. The defense was completely dominant in the first two quarters of the game. Crenshaw Christian only had one first down in the entire first half. Head Coach Jason Allen was pleased with his team’s performance on the defensive side.

“Ryan Smith played really well,” Allen said. “He had a couple sacks and some tackles for loss. We really played well defensively as a whole. We played really well up front.”

Email newsletter signup

This win puts the Rebels at 3-1 to start the season. Crenshaw Christian had been undefeated up until Friday’s matchup.

“Every win is a big win to me,” Allen said. “We were much better than them. To me it’s not so much about who we’re playing, sometimes it’s about us. I think we’re getting better as a team.”

Chambers Academy played without one of their star running backs as Luke Tarver sat out with an abdominal injury.

“It was big for us to be able to play well without him because he’s obviously one of our better players,” Allen said.

A big part of the Rebels’ offense without Tarver came from Jacob Norgard. Norgard has starred beside Tarver all season, but Friday was his chance to step up when his team needed him.

Norgard had 155 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns on just 11 carries. Norgard stepping up was big for the team.

“It’s huge,” Allen said. “He’s getting better every week. He’s really just a dynamic runner that’s a homerun threat every time he touches the ball.”

The Rebels also had one of their best games passing the ball. Kole Baker completed nine of his 12 passing attempts for 263 yards and two touchdowns.

Koreen Henry has been the team’s secret weapon this season. On Friday, Henry had five receptions for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

Landon Hand came in later in the game and completed some passes. In total, the Rebels had around 300 yards through the air.

“I was really pleased with our passing game tonight,” Allen said.

Traditionally, Chambers Academy has been a very run-heavy team on offense. Adding a balance is going to make the Rebels much more dangerous later in the season.

Up next for Chambers Academy is showdown with Banks Academy on the road. Banks is ranked in the top ten.

“We’ve got to make sure that we don’t get behind the chains,” Allen said. “They’ll be by far the most athletic team we’ve played this year. It’s going to be a top ten showdown.”