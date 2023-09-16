Chambers Academy dominates in top-ten showdown. Published 12:04 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

Chambers Academy continued their dominance on Friday night as the Rebels traveled to Banks Academy and thoroughly handled the Jets.

This matchup was billed as Chambers’ Academy’s toughest matchup since the season-opening loss to Lee-Scott Academy. Instead, it was a dominating 67-18 win.

Chambers Academy was once again led by its dynamic duo in the backfield. Luke Tarver finished the game with 191 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. Jacob Norgard had 129 rushing yards and four touchdowns on eight carries.

“They’ve been like this all year,” Head Coach Jason Allen said. “They’ve just been running wild. We put one in and he makes a great run. We take one out, and it doesn’t look like miss a beat with the other guy in. It’s just like a two-headed monster.”

The game started completely differently than it finished. On the opening play from scrimmage, Banks connected on an 80-yard touchdown pass to take the early lead. Chambers Academy’s defense stifled the Jets from that point forward.

“After that, we just completely dominated them,” Allen said.

The game was already wrapped up at the half — with the Rebels leading 55-12. This win for Chambers Academy is a definitive statement of how far this team has come since last season

“We’ve gotten better every week,” Allen said. “This week, I think we took our biggest step forward. We were really locked in all week at practice. We just came out and completely dominated the game from start to finish.

The win brought Chambers Academy’s record to 4-1 on the season. The Rebels will finally return home next week as they face Bessemer Academy.