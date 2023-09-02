Chambers Academy starts perfect in region play Published 12:11 am Saturday, September 2, 2023

Chambers Academy used a dominant performance on the defensive side to start region play off with a 38-6 victory over Edgewood Academy.

The Rebels’ starting defense was completely dominant. Edgewood Academy was unable to score until the fourth quarter after Chambers Academy had put their backups in.

In typical fashion, the keys to Chambers Academy’s big win came down to their play in the trenches.

Email newsletter signup

“We played really well on defense,” Head Coach Jason Allen said. “We were dominant running the football and stopping the run again.”

Jacob Norgard helped to lead the way for Chambers Academy’s offense. Luke Tarver also played a key role for Chambers Academy’s offensive. The two running backs have become a two-headed monster for the Rebels early on this season.

“Jacob Norgard had a couple of really long runs tonight,” Allen said.

Chambers Academy only gave the ball away once during the game. Overall, Allen was pleased with the improvements that his players made with ball security.

“We did a better job of protecting the football,” Allen said. “We didn’t turn it over but one time.”

Going forward, ball security will remain a point of emphasis for the coaching staff.

The overall discipline of the team was something that Allen was impressed with.

“Continue to harp on ball security, not turning it over,” Allen said. “Our penalties were much better tonight. I don’t think we had many penalty yards.”



Last week, Chambers Academy showcased a new weapon in Koreen Henry.

This week, Allen saw some things in the passing game. Now, Allen knows that their passing game needs to improve in order for the Rebels to get the ball to some of their weapons on the outside.

“We’ve got to keep getting better throwing the football,” Allen said. “We’ve got to keep searching for balance and find a way to get the ball to our playmakers throwing the football.”

The first game in region play is as important as any game at this point in the season.

Allen knows that this win against a region opponent sets Chambers Academy up in a good position for the weeks that follow.

“Extremely important,” Allen said about starting off undefeated in region play. “That was our number one goal to start off undefeated in region play. We’re in front. We’re in the lead of the region. We want to try to continue to win our region games so that we can host [and] have home field advantage in the playoffs.”

The win for Chambers Academy pushed its record to 2-1 on the season. Although Chambers Academy started their season off with a tough loss against Lee-Scott Academy, the past two weeks have turned the tide, and the team looks poised for a deep run.

Up next for Chambers Academy will be a matchup on the road against Crenshaw Christian.

Last season, the Rebel dominated Crenshaw Christian in a 32-point victory on the road.

Chambers Academy will look for more dominance in the matchup this season as the Rebels look to push their winning streak to three.