Chambers County School Board approves school budget Published 9:30 am Friday, September 15, 2023

The Chambers County School Board approved the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024, which will include $1.7 million in funding from the advancement and technology fund during the board meeting on Wednesday.

“It’s a group effort,” said Chief School Financial Officer Cassandra Allen during the meeting. “It takes all the directors getting together and trying to determine what is best for our school system, for the teachers, for principals, for the school system as a whole.”

The budget includes state, federal and local funds for the fiscal year of October 2023 to September 2024. According to Allen, the total state funding for 2024 is $33,743,611. For 2023, the total was $32,750,000.

Email newsletter signup

Last year, the advancement and technology fund afforded the school district $900,000. However, this year, the higher allotment can be used to cover more types of expenses.

The fund is a supplemental appropriation that can be used for repairs and deferred maintenance, transportation costs, insurance for facilities, capital outlay, classroom instructional supplies, technology and school security.

The total federal funding for 2024 is $7,196,728 whereas for 2023 it was $13,508,717. According to Allen, the board has not received notification of the total federal funding yet.

The beginning fund balance starting Oct. 1 will be $8,656,000. The ending fund balance on Sept. 30 will be 11,804,894.

The school board also voted to approve two grants for at-risk agencies in the community. The Circle of Care nonprofit organization will receive $3,000. Growth Academy, an afterschool STEM program through Circle of Care, will receive $4,200.

The superintendent said the funding is provided each year to help with at-risk children in the school system. CCSD partners with Growth Academy and Circle of Care as an afterschool program and provides this funding each year.

“I’m proud to give them that,” said Superintendent Casey Chambley during the meeting. “It’s not nearly enough for what they do for us.”