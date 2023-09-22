Coach’s owner opening new restaurant at the marina Published 9:00 am Friday, September 22, 2023

Anyone looking for a “sunset cruise to dinner” will soon have a fresh catch. The owners of Coach’s in West Point will be opening a nautical-themed steak-and-seafood restaurant and bar at the Highland Pines Marina.

LaGrange natives Matt and Coral Livingston will have their grand opening of the new restaurant, Captain’s, at the marina on Oct. 14.

Livingstone said they plan to bring some of Coach’s favorites to the new menu, like the wings and burgers, while adding seafood, steak and an oyster bar. He said he hopes to bring a year-round, family establishment to the marina.

“That was our whole goal was to come in and change the culture of this — the culture and the and the atmosphere … It’s a family dining establishment,” Livingston said.

Highland Pines Marina has also been renovating the store and docks. Livingston said that boaters on the lake can ride their boat up to the restaurant for dinner as well.

“The Marina has done an excellent job here fixing stuff up,” he said.

In addition to Coach’s, which has been open since 2016, the couple has owned several restaurants throughout downtown West Point. Livingston said he decided to name his current restaurant Coach’s because of his 18-year run as a coach for Springwood School in Lanett.

Livingston said he recently achieved a longtime goal by earning his captain’s license.

“One of my goals has always been to get my captain’s license to charter fishing boats … I’ve always grown up on the water and running boats,” Livingston said.

With that goal achieved, the name for their new restaurant at the marina was clear.

Livingston and his wife, Coral, have managed their construction business, Matthew Scott Homes, and their restaurants together for years. Coral, co-owner and manager of Coach’s, handles the day-to-day operations of the restaurant.

“We are an excellent team,” Livingston said.

The project, which has been under production for close to a year, has kept Livingston busy with his construction side of the business. The restaurant has been completely renovated with new ceilings, floors, windows and a new bar and deck.

The deck, where the oyster bar will be located, has also been fitted with newly built hightop tables for outdoor seating.

“I think that probably what’s going to be the the main draw through the wintertime is just the beauty,” Livingston said.

Livingston also created a unique red-and-white oyster bar that was converted from an old canoe. Guests can enjoy a view of the lake while grabbing an oyster or sipping a beverage.

“You can’t get this view anywhere else — not in LaGrange,” Livingston said.

In addition to a waterfront view, the restaurant will offer a wide variety of classic food. From steak and seafood to wings and burgers, Captain’s will have a little bit of everything for dinner hours starting at 4 p.m.