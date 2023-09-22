Community foundation announces mini-grant deadline Published 8:30 am Friday, September 22, 2023

The Community Foundation of East Alabama announced the application deadline for its 2024 Mini-Grant Cycle; a program aimed at helping local non-profit organizations secure funding for their vital initiatives during the 2024 calendar year. As part of the foundation’s commitment to connecting people who care with causes that matter, we are offering a total of three grants, each worth $500.

These grants are specifically designed to support local non-profits in covering their organizational and operational costs, enabling them to further their missions and continue making a positive impact in East Alabama. We understand the invaluable contributions that non-profits make to our community, and we believe that by providing this financial support, we can help amplify their efforts and drive positive change.

The Community Foundation of East Alabama is dedicated to nurturing the growth of our local non-profits, recognizing that they are the foundation of positive community change. We know that operational expenses can affect a nonprofit’s ability to provide more direct services to the people it serves.

“We are thrilled to launch this mini-grant program, once again, to support the non-profit organizations that work tirelessly to address the needs of our community,” said Barbara Patton, Interim President at the Community Foundation of East Alabama. “We had such a successful mini-grant cycle in 2023, where we were able to invest in three amazing organizations in East Alabama. These mini-grants are a testament to our belief in the power of collaboration and the importance of investing in local organizations that make a real difference.”

In 2023, CFEA awarded three, $500 mini-grants to three integral organizations in the East Alabama region. These organizations included worthy2 , Redeeming Grace, and the Jesse Parkhurst Guzman Foundation. You can learn more about these organizations on our website linked below.

Local non-profits interested in applying for the mini-grants are encouraged to submit their applications by the Dec. 31, 2023, deadline. To learn more about the mini-grant opportunity and to access the application guidelines, visit cfeastalabama.org/grants. All eligible non-profits operating within Lee, Russell, Chambers, Tallapoosa, and Macon Counties are encouraged to apply.