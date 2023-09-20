Fall cleanup planned for Lanett Published 10:15 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

LANETT — The City of Lanett is planning to have a fall cleanup. It will be taking place on Saturday, September 30th and on the following Saturday, October 7th. It will be a great chance for Lanett residents to get rid of some unwanted items at no cost to them.

On Saturday, September 30th, metal items such as old appliances, lawnmowers that won’t run and the like can be left by the curb for pickups. On the following Saturday, unwanted furniture, mattresses, old TVs and computers can be left by the side of the street.

No household trash will be accepted on those two dates. Household garbage will be picked up on C&C’s regular pickup days. Items taken up on the first Saturday will be taken by city crews to Teague, Inc. for recycling, and what’s picked up on the second Saturday will be taken by city workers to the Chambers County landfill.

The Fall Clean-Up Days are being coordinated by 3rd District resident Ron Kalman, who is serving on the city’s planning commission. “We see this as the first step in many things that can come,” he told the council at the Monday meeting. “Hopefully, it will inspire people to love their community even more. This can lead to having higher expectations of what the city should be about. Working together we can keep our city clean.”

Kalman encourages everyone to mark those two dates on their calendars and to participate in the Fall Clean-Up Days. He said city residents will soon be receiving notices in the mail about these dates.