Former Lanett police officer indicted on assault, ethics charges Published 7:10 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

Former Lanett Police Department Officer Christopher Looser was indicted by the Grand Jury of Assault 2nd degree and ethics violations 36-25-5(a) and 36-25-5(c).

Lanett Police Chief Denise McCain advised this incident occurred under the previous administration.

“Law enforcement officers are sworn to uphold and defend the laws of our state,” McCain said. “When they abuse their power to violate those very laws, they not only deprive citizens of their individual rights, but they also compromise the public’s trust in law enforcement.

“Police officers put themselves at risk for the public every day. The defendants, however, diminished the sacrifices of their fellow officers. Law enforcement officers are rightfully held to a higher standard and, on the very rare occasions when officers refuse to meet that standard, they will be held to account.”

“With today’s indictment, Mr. Looser finds himself on the opposite end of the very laws he was sworn to uphold. Wearing a badge is a privilege and honor that most law enforcement officers take seriously. It is not a license to corrupt the administration of justice. Their actions undermined the hard work of the entire law enforcement community.”