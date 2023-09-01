Golf clinic thanking law enforcement to return Sept. 7 Published 8:00 am Friday, September 1, 2023

Local police officers and firefighters will have a chance for the second annual golf clinic on the green at Point University Golf Club on Sept. 7.

As a thank you for all their hard work, Point Golf instructor and golf professional Charlie Vincent, will be taking the officers out to the golf range.

Vincent began the day of appreciation last year. Vincent expects 12 to 15 officers to attend the second event.

“It’s just our way of thanking them for everything they do for us on a day-to-day basis,” Vincent said.

One group of officers will head out to the practice tee for some putting and chipping, while another group will join Vincent at the golf range. Afterward, Vincent said the officers can take a golf cart out to play nine holes for no charge.

Vincent said he takes the opportunity to explain why golf is an important game.

“Because you can play it the rest of your life, and it’s such an important game to expose your children because it’s built on integrity and honesty. You keep your own score,” Vincent said. “And I’ve never met a bad child that played good golf.”

Vincent, of LaGrange, has been at Point University for two years. He played golf professionally in South Carolina in his youth before working for Milliken. Years later, he has decided to give back to his community through the game of golf.

“I truly enjoy giving back, and I really enjoy being the teacher for Point University golf course,” he said.

Vincent said he has enjoyed working for Point University. Particularly, Vincent said he is grateful to Golf Director April Green and Assistant Director Maddux Cytle for allowing him to hold this appreciation day.