Golf simulator moving to West Point Published 8:30 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

The game of golf is expanding in Troup County as Tee Time Golf Studios is moving to downtown West Point.

Tee Time owners Tamara and Bobby Reaves will be moving from Opelika where they opened in July 2022. They plan to make the move to West Point in the coming weeks.

“We’re just super excited to be back in our hometown here,” Bobby said.

Reaves said they plan to sign a lease in West Point this week. Though the owners did not give the exact address, they confirmed the new location would be across the street from Johnny’s Pizza.

“It’s growing downtown, so we just figured that this would be a great asset to the area,” Tamara said.

The couple opened the company, an indoor golf simulation designed for learning and entertainment, in Opelika.

Self-described golf fanatic Bobby said the business began because of his love for the game. The studio is geared toward helping golfers at all levels learn and grow their skills. His goal for Tee Time is to help keep the love of the game alive in the younger generation.

“We’re just trying to grow the game of golf as we’ve stated in Opelika, and we really just want the younger generation to really get more involved in it as well,” Bobby said. “This isn’t just an entertainment venue, but it’s a training environment for all golfers of all ages.”

The studio houses Uneekor simulator bays designed to suit golfers of all skill levels. The simulators use “swing Optix cameras” which provide data about a golfer’s swing and ball striking.