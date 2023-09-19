GreenPal lawn care app launches in Valley Published 8:00 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

One of the biggest headaches about homeownership is finding reliable lawn care professionals to keep the yard in order. GreenPal, an app that does just that, is launching in Valley this week.

The Nashville-based app connects homeowners with local, pre-screened lawn care and landscaping professionals. Self-described as “Uber for lawn care,” the entire transaction takes place over the app from listing the job to paying for services rendered.

GreenPal currently operates in over 48 states and 250 major markets. According to Co-Founder Gene Callabero, often after launching in a mid to large-size city, customers will begin organically joining further and further out toward suburban neighborhoods.

After the app officially launched in Columbus, Georgia, last year, customers began cropping up closer and closer to Valley.

“We saw homeowners organically signing up for our service,” Callabero said. “And when we see that we know that this is a market that we need to officially launch.”

Homeowners can list their lawns with the service date and lawn care needs for vendors to bid on. Then, homeowners can choose a bid to accept based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews and price.

Once the service is complete, the vendor will upload a photo with a time stamp and payment can be transferred through the app.

Though everyone could use more accessibility and ease in their life, the app has proven useful for adults over 60. Over 30% of GreenPal customers are in this age range.

The app boasts a level of safety and convenience that can benefit older adults with health risks. Caballero said that the demographic began to increase during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the contactless service.

“We’re just happy that we’re able to provide a service that keeps that more vulnerable demographic as safe as possible,” Caballero said.

Those interested in signing up can find the Valley landing page at https://www.yourgreenpal.com/local/lawn-care-valley-al.

Caballero worked in landscaping for many years before moving into sales. There, he saw the growing market for services like Uber, Lyft and Airbnb and wondered if he could do something similar for home services.

Since then, the company has steadily grown. According to a press release from GreenPal, over 1 million homeowners have signed up for the app and over 45,000 landscaping professionals are running their businesses through the app.

GreenPal can be found in Chicago, Charleston, Tampa, Houston, OKC, Los Angeles, San Jose, Jacksonville, Fresno, New Orleans, Sacramento, Miami, Louisville, Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland, Orlando, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Denver, Baltimore, Detroit and St. Louis.

“Our biggest competitor is still the status quo,” Callabero said. “We want to be the default place that homeowners go to find lawn care in markets across the US.”