House System at W.O. Lance adds to the fun for students Published 10:30 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

As the start of the school year gets underway, W. O. Lance Elementary will continue sorting students into houses based on the Ron Clark Academy House System this year.

Ron Clark of Atlanta, Georgia, created the Ron Clark Academy House System to promote “school community, school pride and a positive school culture,” according to Librarian Sharon Gasaway.

“Although the Ron Clark House System was implemented within the school district years ago, I am most pleased with its recent revitalization at W.O. Lance Elementary, under the leadership of Principal Donna Bell,” said Lanett City Schools Superintendent Jennifer Boyd.

The four houses are Amistad, the red House; Isibindi, the green House; Reveur, the blue House; and Altruismo, the black House.

W. O. Lance and Lanett Junior High were introduced to the Ron Clark Academy House System many years ago.

However, recently the elementary school has had a revitalization for its new faculty and students.

“I think that what’s most important is that it’s embedded within our school culture,” Boyd said. “And we’ve seen the benefits of this program being implemented at our elementary as well as at the junior high school.”

Students were asked to spin a wheel to be placed in their House on Aug. 18.

Each House will compete for points which be tallied up at the end of the school year. Students will be awarded points throughout the school year based on their display of character.

Points will also be awarded for making the honor roll, competing in House tournaments at monthly Good Behavior Celebrations and participating in activities like Honor Society and the Chambers County Spelling Bee.

Placing students into Houses helps develop a team mentality and encourages them to do their best.

“It has proven to be very efficient, very effective with our students. Each month, we have House celebrations,” Boyd said. “The teachers get excited. The students are excited.”

Each House gets t-shirts, wristbands and hand signals that they use to identify themselves.

The students develop a team mentality within their House and encourage each other to do their best.

They quickly learn who is in their house with t-shirts, wristbands and hand signals. For example, Amistad students wear red and give each other the heart symbol to say hello.

“We are looking forward to an excellent school year as we support the development of the total students at W. O. Lance Elementary School,” Gasaway said in a press release.