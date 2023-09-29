JSL Attic Sale moves to March Published 2:30 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

Fans of the Junior Service League’s annual Attic Sale will have to wait a few more months as the sale moves to a new spot on the calendar.

Typically held the first weekend in October, the 49th Attic Sale will be held on Saturday, March 2.

“It’s been the first weekend in October for a long time,” said Attic Sale Chair Melissa Brown. “They did have it in the Spring many, many moons ago, but this is something different. A lot of the fall activities, such as soccer, start at the same time. It’s a trial run to test it out this year.”

The sale, which is an important fundraiser for the JSL, will stick with its traditional format of a pre-sale on Friday and an early bird sale on Saturday.

“It’s a staple in the community. For us as a league, it funds our entire year. With that money, we are able to give back to the community by providing mini-grants to nonprofits, we are able to do other services in the community for various events. It really does fund our entire league. It’s something we look forward to.”

Brown said the JSL already has more than four storage units full of items for the attic sale, and the league will continue with pickups leading up to March’s event.

“We’ve already got some really good stuff saved up already,” Brown said.

Theoretically, that means if people continue to donate, there could be a few more items to choose from during the 2024 sale.

To schedule a pickup, go to https://www.jsloflagrange.com/pickup.

Although it won’t be holding the Attic Sale in October, the Junior Service League will still be busy. JSL will host Taste of the Town on Oct. 14 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Overlook Plaza.