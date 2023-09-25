Judge’s releases written opinion, OK’ing CCSD to build new, consolidated high school in Valley Published 3:00 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

A written order released Friday by U.S. District Judge Keith Watkins, confirmed a previous ruling from June, and has given the green light to the Chambers County School District moving forward with building a consolidated high school in Valley.

The ruling permits the Board to proceed immediately with its plans presented to the court at the January 2023 trial. Watkins said LaFayette High School shall therefore remain open during the construction process of the new consolidated high school and that motion to temporarily consolidate the new high school was denied.

The Plaintiffs represent the Department of Justice, the Private Plaintiffs represent the Legal Defense Fund and the Defendant is the Chambers County Board of Education.

This story will be updated with more information.