LaFayette and Valley face off in an in-school match Published 5:11 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

LaFayette hosted Valley for an in-school volleyball match on Monday. The Rams left with the win in straight sets.

The sets went 25-17, 25-22 and 25-18. The Bulldogs led in the last two sets, but Valley ultimately came out on top.

The Rams were helped in the first set by a strong start from senior Nevaeh Crane. Crane got up to serve to start the match and got her team out to a big lead. In total, Crane had five aces and one kill in the first set alone.

Crane has been the leader of the team this season. In the match, Crane finished with 11 aces and one kill.

It was LaFayette who jumped out to the big lead in the second set. The Bulldogs lead 14-2 at one point in the set. Toniya Collier and Akira Heard each had two aces to help the team grab the lead.

The lead did not hold, and Valley finally took the lead at 23-22. The Rams were able to win the set from there.

LaFayette took an early lead in the second set, but Valley took over afterward. Crane had five aces again in the third set. Makaila Adams, Gracie Carpenter and Kenadi Martin combined four kills in the set.

The loss brought LaFayette’s record to 1-2 on the season. Up next for LaFayette is a road match against Booker T. Washington on Sept. 19.

Despite the loss, it was not all bad for the Bulldogs. The in-school match gave students the opportunity to show their support for the team. The match also served as a fundraiser for the volleyball program and it raised approximately $1,300.

The win improved Valley’s record to 2-7 on the season. The Rams had been reeling before this match, this being its first win since their season opener. Up next for Valley is a home match against Notasulga on Sept. 19.