LaFayette falls to Reeltown at home Published 12:27 am Saturday, September 9, 2023

It was a tough night for LaFayette at home as they lost their first region game 41-6 against Reeltown.

The Bulldogs have now lost their first three games to start the season. Despite the loss, Head Coach Juan Williams still took several positive things away from their matchup against Reeltown.

“We didn’t have any injuries,” Williams said. “We played a real good Reeltown team. Saw some kids play well in adversity. That’s what we’re going to try to build on.”

Email newsletter signup

Reeltown is currently ranked as a top five team in 2A. Coming in, Williams knew it would be a tough matchup for his team. Williams hopes the matchup will show his players where they want to be as the program continues building.

This is the second season in a row that LaFayette has started off with an 0-3 record.

With that start, Williams and the coaching staff have several things to fix on both sides of the ball.

“We’ve got to come back and see how bad we want to win it,” Williams said. “There’s a lot of things that we’re not doing. We’ve got to do some things better as coaches.

We’ve got to do some things better as players. That’s my job. We’ve got to figure it out in a short time. We’re going to figure it out.”

Williams placed a lot of the improvements on the shoulders of himself and the rest of his coaching staff.

“We’ve just got to go back and make sure we’re giving the best opportunity for these kids to succeed.”

Up next for LaFayette is a matchup against Barbour County.

Barbour County recently ended their losing streak that stood as one of the highest in the history of Alabama.