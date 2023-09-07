LaFayette man killed when lawnmower struck by truck
Published 3:52 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023
A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, has claimed the life of a Lafayette man.
According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Richard H. Fetner, 69, was fatally injured when the Kubota lawnmower he was operating was struck in the rear-end by a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado. Fetner was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 77 near the 11 mile marker, approximately eight miles south of Wadley, in Chambers County.