LaFayette man killed when lawnmower struck by truck Published 3:52 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, has claimed the life of a Lafayette man.

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Richard H. Fetner, 69, was fatally injured when the Kubota lawnmower he was operating was struck in the rear-end by a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado. Fetner was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 77 near the 11 mile marker, approximately eight miles south of Wadley, in Chambers County.

Email newsletter signup