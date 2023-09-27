Lanett beats Reeltown in five set thriller Published 9:37 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

In one of the more thrilling matches you will see on any court this year, Lanett left with a 3-2 victory.

The Panthers had their backs against the wall multiple times in the match. In the fifth set, Chloe Jones came through to score the final point to win.

“I saw them grow up tonight because we had to fight,” Head Coach Krisse Story said. “That’s one of the things I’ve been saying, we have to learn how to finish.”

Jones had a masterclass at the net. She finished with 16 kills on the night.

“Chloe played well,” Story said. “She made a couple of mistakes, but overall I think she played an excellent game. She has really grown. She’s gotten better, and she continues to get better because she works hard.”

Story had felt that her team had been coasting through some of its matches this season. Early in the match, the energy was not where she would have liked it, but the girls stepped up in the end.

“I think it helps us tremendously,” Story said. “I think it helps to prepare us for the area tournament. I think we need these types of matches. They seem to enjoy it at times. I think it taught them what they need to do to finish.”