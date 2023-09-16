Lanett handled on the road by Highland Home Published 11:50 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

The Panthers faced a tough test on the road as they traveled to play the second-ranked Highland Home Flying Squadron.

The Panthers struggled and came out on the losing side 40-14. The loss drops Lanett to 2-2 on the season and 1-1 in region play.

“We were not ready to play and that falls squarely on my shoulders,” Head Coach Chip Seagle said.

The Panthers have the opportunity to bounce back from the tough loss next week as they take on Luverne at home. That matchup is set to be pivotal for Lanett as the Panthers look to move up in the region standings.