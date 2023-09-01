Lanett man acquitted of capital murder after five years in jail Published 7:56 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

A Lanett man, who has served five years in jail, was acquitted this week of the murder of his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter.

Raeshon Williams was found not guilty of capital murder in the case of B’reeann Avery who died of internal injuries on February 24, 2017.

Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse in February 2017. The case was later sent to the grand jury by District Court Judge M. Calvin Milford Jr. in April 2017.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.