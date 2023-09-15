Lanett seniors treated to spa day Published 10:00 am Friday, September 15, 2023

LANETT — Thursday was Spa Day at the Lanett Senior Center. Licensed massage therapist LaToya Cox-Thomas of Serenity Services Massage, LaGrange, was there to give massages to Lanett seniors, most of whim had never had one before.

“It was (Recreation Director) Trent McCants’ idea to do this,” said Senior Center Manager Sandra Thornton. “When he suggested it I thought ‘What a great idea!’ and starting setting up a place where we could do it.”

The location itself offered a pleasant, relaxing atmosphere with soft music playing along with the video or a warm fire under way in a fireplace.

“I was hurting when I came in here , but I feel great now,” said Janice Heard following her massage.

“I feel like a younger man after mine,” said Herschel Allen.

“Some of our seniors liked it so much they didn’t want to leave the room,” Thornton said. “They were totally relaxed and feeling great.”

Mayor Jamie Heard came by to see what was going on and very much liked the seniors feeling good after their treatments.

Cox-Thomas was trained at the Better Bodies Massage Institute and Clinic in Opelika. She is a licensed therapist in Alabama and Georgia and is knowledgeable in deep tissue massage and bodywork for pain relief. Her office is located on Vernon Street in downtown LaGrange. She is at www.serenityservices.us on the web and can be reached at (334) 524-7333.

“Your well being is a personal journey,” Cox-Thomas said. “It involves both mind and body. Whether your needs are for bodywork on a focused area, therapeutic, wellness or just simply to relax, there’s a Serenity experience just for you. As a licensed massage therapist, I want you to re-discover your sense of living well.”

“I want to thank LaToya for being here today,” Thornton said. “We would love for her to come back and to do it again. We also want to thank Mayor Heard for being so supportive of what we are doing here at the senior center.”