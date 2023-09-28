Lanett spoils Beulah’s senior night Published 9:04 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Beulah celebrated its seniors on Wednesday night as the Bobcats played host to the Lanett Panthers. It was Lanett who came on top, winning the match in four sets.

The Panthers took the first, third and fourth set. The team has now won matches in back-to-back nights as they look to hit their stride before the area tournament.

“Really, again like last night, we had our really high, and then we had a couple of really low moments,” Lanett head coach Krisse Story said.

Nakeriona Heard stepped up in a big way for the Panthers. Heard is nowhere close to the tallest player on the team, but her leaping ability sets her apart. Heard has become a major piece of the team and a big-time player at the net.

“Nakeriona Heard played an amazing game,” Story said. “We had two players who aren’t here tonight, and she kind of filled in. She stepped up tonight, and I was extremely proud of her.”

Beulah recognized three seniors on Wednesday. Elizabeth Hancock, Aubryn Trammell and Anna Gray are all pivotal parts of Beulah’s volleyball program, and they will be missed once their season concludes.

Despite the Panthers winning 3-1, it was a hard-fought match. Beulah won the second set 25-19, and the Bobcats had a chance to make it interesting late.

Madyson Snedigar had a night for Beulah. Snedigar finished the match with five kills, one block and seven aces.

Snedigar left the match due to injury during the third set. She would later return, but the Bobcats could not claw back from the 2-1 deficit