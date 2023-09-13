LCS institutes clear bag policy Published 8:30 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Lanett City Schools has joined Chambers County School District in instituting a clear bag policy for all school-related sporting events after recent reports across the state of unsafe activities at school events.

Like many others, Lanett City Schools Superintendent Jennifer Boyd said she decided to create the policy as a proactive safety measure to improve the school district’s safety protocols.

“We want to be proactive and improve upon what we already had in place. Safety is always a top priority,” Boyd said. “Any time there’s something that we need to do to increase safety and security, we want to do it.”

Boyd said that she is grateful to the Lanett community for its willingness to comply with all the safety protocols and stadium policies that the school has implemented. She hopes to create a safe environment for students and families.

“We haven’t had issues with noncompliance, and so I’m really thankful to our community, to our families and our supporters for their willingness to comply with the things that we put in place,” Boyd said. “Nothing trumps safety.”