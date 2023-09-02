Library hosing teen cuisine classes Published 9:00 am Saturday, September 2, 2023

The Bradshaw Library is hosting a Teen Cuisine nutrition program starting Sept. 28.

The program, in partnership with the Chambers County Extension Office, will run through January with monthly meetings on different food and nutrition-related topics. Some of the topics that will be covered are Eating Smart, Power Up with Breakfast and You Are What You Eat.

Chambers County Extension Office Angela Reiff will be hosting the program as part of the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP), a USDA funded program out of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System at Auburn University.

The activities are designed to be interactive. Reiff said the kids learn to make things like skillet lasagna, crunchy chicken salad, pizza muffins and taco bowls. They also learn about physical fitness and activity.

“It just helps teens become self-sufficient in the kitchen while also teaching them healthy habits that will hopefully last them throughout their lives,” said Jade Letson, children’s programming coordinator for the Chambers County Library.

Teens will also learn about life skills like nutrition and food safety, food preparation and healthy lifestyle choices.

Throughout the program, Reiff will teach the kids how to prepare simple, healthy meals. The program is free and open to kids from sixth grade to twelfth grade.

Those interested in participating can register by email at kids@chamberscountylibrary.org.

The Chambers County Library in LaFayette will also be hosting the Teen Cuisine program from September to November. To register at the LaFayette location, parents can reach out to lafayette@chamberscountylibrary.org.