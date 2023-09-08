Mr. Curtis Calloway, Sr. Published 5:53 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

Mr. Curtis Calloway, Sr., 76 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Compassus Hospice Care in Auburn, AL.

Public Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 10, 2023, from 1:00 PM CST until 6:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023, 1:00 PM CST at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Pastor Gary L. Dixon, Officiating, Reverend Stanley Calloway, Eulogist.

Burial will follow in Essie J. Handy Cemetery in LaFayette.

Mr. Calloway is survived by his wife, Gloria J. Calloway, of LaFayette, AL, his children, Stacy Johnson of Boston, MA, Angela (Jerome) Johnson of Opelika, AL, Latoyia Vines of Montgomery, AL, Curtis (Iesisha) Calloway, Jr., of LaFayette, AL, Eric (Christie) Calloway of LaGrange, GA, and Michael Calloway (Marshelia) of LaFayette, AL, his brothers: Aaron Calloway, Jr. (Margaret Ann) of Atlanta, GA, Bobby Calloway of Opelika, AL, Stanley Calloway of Atlanta, GA, his sisters: Ollian Smith (Kenneth) of Atlanta, GA, Mary L. Calloway of LaFayette, AL, Pamela Ray (Calvin) of LaFayette, AL, grandchildren: Taniesha Pagan, Maranda Calloway, Victor White, Cranessia Foreman, Troy James-Veale, Nichalos Vines, Jr., Kayla Calloway, Omari Calloway, Aaron Vines, and Quitin Calloway, Jr., great-grandchildren: Kaylee Moore, and Evelyn Vines, aunt, Maudine Holloway, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.