Mr. Tony Williams Published 4:07 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Mr. Tony Williams, 61, of Winder, GA (formerly of LaFayette) died Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville GA. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Powell Chapel United Methodist Church, 100 3rd Place NE, LaFayette, AL at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Ed Vines officiating. Interment will be in Handy cemetery, LaFayette. The remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 p.m. (CST) until the funeral hour. Public viewing and visitation with the family will be Wednesday, September 13, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (CST) at Vines Funeral Home Chapel.

If you are unable to attend, the services will be live streamed on Vines Funeral Home Facebook page.

Mr. Williams is survived by his mother: Marlene Williams; a sister: Sylvia Cooks, Lawrenceville, GA; two brothers: Jerome (Lela) Williams, Lancaster, CA and Amos Lee Williams, Jr., Snellville, GA; two sons: Brandon D. Williams, Jarvis C. Gray and one daughter India L. Williams, all of Opelika; and a devoted nephew: Brian L. Williams, Lawrenceville, GA and a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.