Funeral arrangements are pending for Mr. Tony Williams, 61, of Winder, GA (formerly of LaFayette) who died Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at North East Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville, GA.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc. LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

