Mr. Winston Foreman, 76, of LaFayette died Thursday, September 21, 2023 at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika.  

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Essie J. Handy Cemetery, 402 B St. SW, LaFayette at 3:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Ed Vines officiating.  

Public viewing and visitation with the family will also be on Saturday at Handy Cemetery from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to the funeral hour.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at  www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

