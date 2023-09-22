Mrs. Elaine Estes Brown Published 4:46 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

RIDGE GROVE – Mrs. Elaine Estes Brown, 73, of Ridge Grove died Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

Funeral services are planned for Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at 3 p.m. CDT at Center Baptist Church in LaFayette, with the Rev. D.J. Belser officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Brown is survived by her three children, Jonathan (Lyn) Brown, Amanda (Jonathan) Cullum and Laura Forman, all of Ridge Grove; one sister, Melinda Cunningham of Ridge Grove; seven grandchildren, Jamie (Kassandra Jimenez) Brown and Jacob (Grace) Brown, Kate, Olivia, Jackson and Piper Cullum, and Lorelei Forman; two great-grandchildren, Hadley and A.J. Brown; and two sisters-in-law, Pat Wilson of Opelika and Fanchon Campbell of Warwick, Ga.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Marvin Brown, Jr.; her parents, William Robert and Patty Estes; and her brother, William Dervard “Bill” Estes.

Mrs. Brown was born October 17, 1949, in Alabama. She was a retired social worker for Alabama Department of Human Resources and a member of Center Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Center Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends prior to the funeral at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23rd, at Center Baptist Church in LaFayette. Jeff Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements.