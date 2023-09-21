Mrs. Marlene Williams Published 3:58 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

Mrs. Marlene Williams, 91, of Lawrenceville, GA (formerly of LaFayette) died Sunday, September 17, 2023, at her residence. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Powell Chapel United Methodist Church, 100 3rd Place NE, LaFayette, AL at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Ed Vines & Rev. Kelsey Barnes officiating. Interment will be in Handy cemetery, LaFayette.

The remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 p.m. (CST) until the funeral hour. Public viewing and visitation with the family will be Friday, September 22, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (CST) at Vines Funeral Home Chapel.

If you are unable to attend, the services will be live streamed on Vines Funeral Home Facebook page.

Email newsletter signup

Mrs. Williams is survived by her children: Sylvia Cooks, Lawrenceville, GA; and Jerome (Lela) Williams, Lancaster, CA; siblings: Elizabeth Jackson, Atlanta, GA, Carol Ann Crawford and Lenwood (Mary) Crawford both of Los Angeles, CA, George (Jennell) Crawford, Douglasville, GA and Tommy (Mary) Crawford, Dacula, GA; grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.