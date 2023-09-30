Nine-year-old LaFayette native wins startup money from Auburn competition Published 8:30 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

Summer in LaFayette was a little sweeter this year. A nine-year-old LaFayette native has turned her summer snow cone stand into a bonafide business after winning $1,000 in startup funds from an Auburn University pitch competition.

Addie Moultrie was the only child to compete in the Auburn Ideas Jam alongside 66 other competitors. She won funding for her business startup, Addie’s Crazy Cones.

“We are over the moon excited about this,” said Jessie Moultrie, who co-owns Rollin’ Rackz Bar-Be-Que food truck with her husband, Chad Moultrie.

Email newsletter signup

Addie, a fourth grader at Chambers Academy, began selling snow cones this summer at camp. She liked it so much she decided to ask LaFayette Main Street Director DeAnna Hand to open her stand at the Movie Night Under the Stars event on Sept. 24.

After that, Hand recommended that Addie look into the Auburn Ideas Jam.

“She has such a dedication and just a wonderful entrepreneurial spirit about her …,” Hand said. “Someone from LaFayette being able to explore opportunities and really encourage that entrepreneur spirit is something that LaFayette Main Street is very excited to see.”

The pitch competition, hosted by The Lowder Center for Family Business and Entrepreneurship, was open to Auburn Business students and community members.

During the pitch competition, Addie had to prepare a three-minute presentation explaining her business and how she would use the funding to jumpstart it. She had to answer questions about her market, financials and other aspects of her business model.

When asked who her target market was, Addie said, “Everyone because you’re never too old for a snow cone.”

Jessie said the judges decided the funding would have the most impact for Addie because she was the only competitor who demonstrated that she could start her whole business with it.

The next step for Addie is to meet with the Director of the Lowder Center to discuss plans for the funding. She plans purchase an ice machine, a pink tent, souvenir cups and T-shirts with her new logo.

This is not Addie’s first endeavor into the world of business. Last year, she sold and hid Easter eggs in her neighbors’ yards to help fundraise for summer camp. She ended up making around $1,200, which was enough to pay for all of her and her brother’s summer camp expenses.

Jessie said she and her husband encouraged Addie to take initiative with her business ideas.

People can visit Addie’s Crazy Cones at LaFayette Main Street’s Fall Food Truck Festival on Oct. 5.

The fourth Food Truck Festival will feature town favorites like Hibachi on Wheels with Chef Eric. Some new vendors including Let’s Shake On It Milkshakes and Stir Daddy Dogs will also make their debut.

Deitrick Lawson Sr. will be performing jazz on his saxophone for entertainment during the event.

“LaFayette Main Street is really wanting entrepreneurs to take opportunities and see what resources are available for them out there with the hopes that one day they can grow their business and have their business in LaFayette,” Hand said.

Addie also plans to make an appearance at the Oaks Farm Fall Festival on Oct. 14.

Jessie said they hope to bring Addie’s Crazy Cones at more community events, school events and parties in the future.