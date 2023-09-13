On 9/11 anniversary, West Point thanks police, fire, EMS Published 9:00 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

West Point Mayor Steve Tramell the West Point City Council honored the city’s first responders with a moment of silence during the Sept. 11 council meeting.

Officers from the West Point Police Department and West Point Fire and EMS Department attended the meeting and received words of gratitude from Mayor Steve Tramell.

Tramell said it was an important day to pay tribute to the heroes and victims who lost their lives on Sept. 11.

“We recommit ourselves to the spirit of unity, patriotism and service that carried our nation through the days to come,” Tramell said. “I want to say thank you to the West Point first responders for choosing to do what you do. Words cannot express the amount of gratitude and respect that I have for first responders. Your hard work does not go unnoticed.”

Members of the police and fire departments received valor awards for their service to the community.