Owner of Valley’s Third Eye Surgery arrested for drug distribution, substances confiscated at establishment Published 10:30 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

After a two-month investigation, a Valley man was arrested on five counts of illegal drug distribution at the Valley business Third Eye Surgery.

On Sept. 7, agents from the Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant for the establishment at 99 Trammell Avenue and confiscated large quantities of illegal substances.

According to a press release from the Drug Task Force, Steven Cody Templeton, 28, the owner of Third Eye Surgery, was arrested for the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Email newsletter signup

According to Captain Robert Chambers of the Chambers County Drug Task Force, the investigation is still ongoing and no other information is currently available at this time. Any further updates will be added to the story.

Templeton was transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility last week while the investigation continues.