Paint the Town Pink returns in LaGrange Published 2:00 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

Paint the Town Pink will look a little different in 2023, but its main goal — bringing people together to raise awareness of breast cancer — has not changed.

The event will be held on Oct. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Granger Park. The event will include a one-mile fun walk and a rock-a-thon for those who can’t do the walk or just want another option. The cost to participate is $30.

“It’s getting a makeover this year,” said Cassandra Almand, the supervisor of cancer programs for Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.

Funding from the event goes toward treatment for patients.

“It’s important that we use this event and take these fundraising dollars we get and put it toward patients who cannot otherwise pay for treatment, so they don’t have to worry about choosing to pay their rent or pay for groceries or afford this life-saving treatment, said Whitnie Willis, director of oncology services at Wellstar.

The rocking option is available thanks to a partnership with Home Depot, which has provided rocking chairs that will be utilized at the event.

“We understand that oncology treatments, cancer treatments, those regiments can be very taxing on the body, so people may not be able to walk… so we are offering rocking chairs for those who may want to participate but their mobility is limited,” Willis said.

While raising awareness is an important part of the event, it’s purpose is also to bring people together who have dealt with a breast cancer diagnosis and to show support as a community.

“Raising awareness is great but also letting our patients know they are not alone, there are other people going through the exact same thing they are going through, and they’ve come out on the other side,” Willis said. “We really want to be there to support our patients holistically — mind, body and soul.”

The event will include vendors and food trucks as well, and vouchers will be coordinated for those who qualify for discounted or free screenings.

“We’ve gotten a good response,” Willis said. “Doing something different, there’s always that transition, and there’s always that year or two of transition, but we’ve been really proud of the overwhelming response and support in the change.”

To register, call 706-812-2191. Willis said no one will be turned away if they can’t afford to pay.