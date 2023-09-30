Panthers battle on the road against Handley Published 11:43 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

Lanett played as hard as any team possibly could, but unfortunately, it just was not enough on Friday night as the Panthers fell on the road 42-27 to the Handley Tigers.

Coming into the matchup, the coaching staff and anyone around knew it would be a tall task for the Panthers. Handley is coached by one of the best in the state in Larry Strain, and the Tigers are set to make another deep playoff run in 4A.

Despite the loss, Head Coach Chip Seagle could not have been more proud of the way his team battled against a tough opponent.

Email newsletter signup

“We played our guts out,” Seagle said. “They played hard.”

The Panthers were without several key players for the matchup. It was a good opportunity for the future of Lanett’s football team to step up and get some experience.

“We played a lot of young guys tonight,” Seagle said. “We had five guys out this week for various reasons. The kids that were here, they played their guts out.”

Even before the game, Seagle Marveled at the way Handley looked on film and what Strain has built over there.

“My hats off to Handley,” Seagle said. “They got one fan in Lanett, and that’s me. Of course, I was a fan when I saw the film.”

Seagle knows that his team is not where it needs to be at this point. However, he also knows that the players are improving, and the program will continue to grow.

“We’re still young,” Seagle said. “You better get us now. You better get us while the getting is good because the Panthers are coming. The kids kept their heads up. Coaches coached like it was 0-0 the whole game.