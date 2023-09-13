Rams struggle in tri-match Published 10:27 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Valley hosted Reeltown and Handley for a tri-match on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, it was another rough outing for the Rams as the team lost both of their matches.

Valley faced off against the Handley Tigers for its first match of the night.

Email newsletter signup

The Rams lost the match in straight sets It went 26-24 and 25-20. Valley had several opportunities to win at least one of the sets.

Valley led each set at some point in their match against Handley.

Valley came out rejuvenated in their first set against Reeltown and the Rams won the set 25-20.

Makaila Adams had a lot to do with Valley winning the set as she had three kills and two blocks.

In the match against Reeltown, Adams totaled four kills, two blocks and one ace.

The next set looked nothing like the first. Reeltown won the set 25-14.

The Rams could not get anything going in the second set as they never led once.

The third set was more of the same for Valley, the Rams lost the set 15-7.

From the very beginning of the last set, it was clear that Reeltown was not going home with a loss. Valley never led in the set.

The Rebels quickly jumped out to a 7-0 lead, and with the deciding set only going to 15, Reeltown was able to maintain control the rest of the set and win the match.

Reeltown and Handley faced off in the first match of the tri-match, and the Rebels won their match in straight sets.

The two losses on Tuesday pushed Valley’s record to 1-7 on the season. The Rams have not won a match since playing in the Kawana Tucker Memorial Tournament to start the season.

Up next for Valley is a match against LaFayette on the road on Sept. 18. LaFayette currently sits at 1-1 on the season. The match will be pivotal for Valley.