Reed Foundation to host youth kick back event for all ages Published 8:30 am Friday, September 15, 2023

Lanett’s Reed Foundation will be hosting a Youth Kick Back event at the Corner Sha’q on Sept. 23.

The Youth Kick Back will be an opportunity for students to engage with their peers in a safe and fun environment. During the event, The Pod (Party on Demand) of Lanett will be out to allow students to watch movies, play video games and have other fun activities.

The Reed Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by Lanett native Cameron Reed, works to support the youth and senior citizens of the community.

According to Assistant Executive Director Clifton Autry, the Reed Foundation is working with the Valley Police Department to ensure that the event is safe for the kids.

Food will also be provided by the Reed Foundation to the youth attending the event. Autry said he hopes the Youth Kick Back will give kids of all ages a chance to relax, be themselves and have some fun.

“What we like to do is to create meaningful and purposeful humans in our community, especially to have different things for them doing different age ranges throughout the years,” Autry said.

The Reed Foundation hosts many safe, fun events throughout the year for students and awards scholarships to select seniors each year.