Sav-A-Life hosting mom workshop Published 9:30 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

Expecting parents can nourish their knowledge of nutrition during the six-class Today’s Mom workshop hosted by Chambers County Extension and Sav-A-Life starting Sept. 19.

The workshop will be taught by Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program Educator Angela Reiff. During the classes, expectant mothers will learn about food safety, pregnancy concerns, healthy meal planning and recipe tasting.

The mother nutrition workshop is meant to help lower the state’s infant mortality rate, which is 7.6 deaths per 1,000 live births, according to Client Services Coordinator Beth Smith.

“It’s just going to talk about nutrition, why it’s important for pregnant women to pay attention to things like labels and the nutrition that’s going into their bodies,” Smith said. “Because everything that they’re eating their baby’s eating essentially.”

Though Sav-A-Life will be hosting the program, it is open to the public. Sav-A-Life is a nonprofit organization that works to provide resources to those facing unplanned pregnancies.

Smith said the organization’s goal is to introduce its clients to better nutrition and connect them with other women in the community. Smith said it’s important for expectant mothers to have someone to talk to who can understand what they’re going through.

“Being pregnant is not always easy on everybody,” Smith said.

According to Smith, Sav-A-Life plans to continue hosting family nutrition and financial education programs even after the Today’s Mom program ends. The organization hosts the Earn While You Learn program, which teaches parents learn about children while earning coupons that can be used to buy supplies for their baby like diapers and formula. Sav-A-Life also has a men’s bible study program.