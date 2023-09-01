School board takes proactive measures, institutes clear bag procedure Published 9:00 am Friday, September 1, 2023

The Chambers County School District will be instituting a clear bag procedure effective immediately for all activities on school grounds, according to a press release.

Anyone entering a school district facility will be subject to security checks.

“We want to do all we can to work with law enforcement to make sure that everybody can come out and enjoy a family-friendly event without undue stress or concerns,” said CCSD Assistant Superintendent David Owen.

The decision comes after instances of safety threats in nearby areas like Columbus and Huntsville. Owen said Superintendent Casey Chambley decided to take preventative measures.

“He just saw these events and wanted to be proactive, rather than reactive,” Owen said. “And wanted to make sure we were doing all we could to keep our kids safe.”

Owen said that the school board held a safety meeting with representatives from the city of LaFayette and city of Valley law enforcement, as well as the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. They discussed best practices, including safety checkpoints and procedures for future school events.

Owen said the meeting was productive in making sure all representatives of law enforcement in the district are working together to ensure the safety of students, parents and community members.

“Keep everybody safe, so we’re not in the news,” Owen said.

Starting now, the only bags allowed in school events will be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that don’t exceed 12” X 6” X 12”. Gallon plastic freezer bags, small clutch bags that don’t exceed 4.5” X 6.5” and medically emergent bags will also be permitted.

Guests will be asked to walk backpacks, purses, tote bags, camera bags and fanny packs back to their car.

Team players, game staff and professional staff will be permitted to bring bags into events.