See you at the pole event happening Wednesday Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

A nationwide See You at the Pole prayer event will be held on Wednesday at 7 a.m. ET. Students from around the community will gather at their flag poles for a prayer event.

At 7 p.m. ET, the community is invited to the Saw You at the Pole event at East Liberty Baptist Association in LaFayette.

The global day of student prayer takes place every year on the fourth Wednesday in September. The practice began in 1990 as a way for students to come together in prayer for their classmates, families, teachers, school and nation.

Happy Valley Baptist Church Youth Pastor Jason Ferrell organized the event as a way of helping the community reconnect.

“It just brings them together in unity to pray together,” Ferrell said. “We’ll do this nationwide, and that’s bringing all these high school, middle school, elementary school students together to pray for each other,” Ferrell said.

In the evening, families can gather for worship, food and a message from Fairfax First Baptist Church Pastor Kevin Anglin. Anglin has served in ministries in Kentucky and Georgia before returning home to serve Fairfax First Baptist.

“He knows the importance of this community and what it stands for,” Ferrell said. “So just having him out there encouraging our students is going to be really good for us.”

Though the event will be held at East Liberty Baptist Association, Ferrell said that anyone in the community is welcome to attend.