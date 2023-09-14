Skyhawks look to keep momentum this Saturday Published 11:04 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

After the win on Saturday over Thomas University, the Skyhawks are looking to continue their momentum this Saturday on the road against Lindsey Wilson.

Point University topped Thomas 20-17 for the team’s first win of the season. Now, the coaching staff is hoping that the win will get the Skyhawks moving in the right direction.

Head Coach Trevor Zeiders has already noticed a positive shift in his team’s energy this week in practice.

“I think the energy is up,” Zeiders said. “I think yesterday was probably our best practice of the entire season at least defensively. Offensively, we still have some work to do, but defensively it was definitely our best practice. That being said, not sure yet whether that will lead to a better-played game on Saturday.”

The Skyhawks will be facing an offense that has been very productive to this point in the season. Through two games, Lindsey Wilson has averaged 39 points.

“They’re creative,” Zeiders said. “They’ve got playmakers, and they try to get the ball to their playmakers. Their running backs are good.”

Zeiders expects the Blue Raiders to try to get the ball on the outside with jet sweeps and a zone running scheme.

At times, the Blue Raiders are going to look for deep shots in the passing game. The secondary is going to be tasked with stopping Lindsey Wilson’s playmakers.

“It’s really going to be on the secondary,” Zeiders said. “They’re going to have to make plays. We’re going to challenge them this week, and we have challenged them this week.”

Point has been struggling to establish the run game all season. Against Thomas, the Skyhawks averaged half a yard per carry.

The team has been dealing with some injuries and that has hurt the running back room. Sensir Carnes was expected to be the starting running back coming into the season, but an injury has caused Carnes to miss the last two games. Carnes should be returning within a few weeks.

Zeiders believes there are still major improvements to be made on the offensive line in order for the ground game to get back going.

“The biggest thing is focusing on our assignments,” Zeiders said. “We’re trying to show them exactly what it looks like to make them the best that they could possibly be.”

Mitchell Gossett had one of his better performances this season against Thomas. Gossett finished with 267 yards passing and two touchdown passes.

There is still going to be a competition for which quarterback will start for the remainder of the season. Senior quarterback Brent White has now been cleared to play, and he is going to be inserted into the competition.

“There’s still competition there, and it’s going to get even tougher next week,” Zeiders said. “We’d like to settle on one sooner than later, but they’ve got to start really taking the reigns and showing that they want to be the guy.”

One of the biggest differences between Point and their competition this season has been experience. Zeiders said that the teams they’ve played have had more experience in the playoffs and in big-game situations.

“Their guys have had a little more experience making those plays, and we’re not there yet,” Zeiders said. “They seem to find ways to make those plays right now, and we’re not making that play yet.”

Missed tackles have been a thorn in the Skyhawks’ side all season, and it has been a point of emphasis in practice this week.

“Trying to teach guys that, at this level, guys don’t just go down with just a shoulder,” Zeiders said. “It’d be nice if they did, but they don’t.”