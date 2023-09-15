Skyhawks remain winless on the season Published 10:19 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

The Point Skyhawks men’s soccer team lost again on Thursday night as the University of Mobile came away with a 4-0 victory on the road.

The match was at a deadlock throughout the majority of the first half. Henrique Loro Mendez broke that tie in the 34th minute of the first half as he was assisted by Ivan Jolivet.

That would be the only goal allowed by Simon Niksch as he would exit the match with an injury just four minutes later.

Callum Thompson came into the game to replace Niksch, and Thompson held Mobile scoreless for the remainder of the first half.

The team did not fare as well in the second half. The Skyhawks allowed three goals in just a little over 20 minutes of game action.

Overall, it was a tough night for the Skyhawks offensively. Point struggled to get the ball past midfield.

Point only totaled four shots on goal throughout the entirety of the match.

The Skyhawks also had 18 fouls on the night, with two of them being yellow cards.

The loss dropped Point to 0-4 on the season. The Skyhawks have lost their last three matches by three or more goals.

Up next for Point is a match on Sept. 16 at home against William Carey.