Springwood falls to no. 3 team in the nation Published 12:05 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

The Springwood Wildcats faced its toughest test of the season on Friday as they left with their second loss of the season.

Springwood lost on the road against no. 3 ranked 8-man football team Lighthouse Home School. The game came down to the final moments, but the Warriors left with a 50-44 win.

“Man, we played our hearts out,” Head Coach Joey Burch said. “We played a dang good football team. They were solid [at] every position. It wasn’t like they just had one guy that could do a lot of things. There’s a reason they’re the no. 3 team in the nation.”

Springwood tipped a pass on third down and five that could have potentially given the Wildcats a chance to win the game on offense. Unfortunately, the pass was still completed, and Springwood ran out of time.

“We just feel like we ran out of time,” Burch said. “Very proud of the kids and the effort.”

CJ Johnson and Luke Hudson led the offense. Hudson passed for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson finished the game with 176 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

On defense, Greg Johnson totaled five tackles and a sack. Dylan Reeves finished with nine tackles and an interception.