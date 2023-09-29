Springwood travels to face No. 3 team in 8-man football Published 11:09 am Friday, September 29, 2023

The Springwood Wildcats have faced stiff competition this season, but no team they’ve faced is as big of a challenge as they face on Friday.

Springwood is ranked as the no. 11 team in the United States for 8-man football. The Wildcats travel on the road this week to face Lighthouse Home School, the no. 3 ranked team.

“Tackling on defense is what we’re working on,” Head Coach Joey Burch said. “They’ve got a big back, and they’ve got a good quarterback. They’re a fantastic team.”

Lighthouse is coming off a loss to the No. 1 team, Evangel Christian, in Alabaster.

Springwood has only faced Lighthouse once, with the one matchup being a 36-30 loss last season.

Both Springwood and Lighthouse will bring dynamic running backs to the table. CJ Johnson is coming off a game where he finished with 256 all-purpose yards to go along with two touchdowns for the Wildcats. Clay Boatman has averaged 98 rushing yards per game for Lighthouse.

“It’s just going to be a physical game,” Burch said. “Our styles kind of match up together. They try to pound you with a big running back and a big offensive line. Then, [they] try to pop a big one over your head.”

Springwood is coming off a 50-7 bounce-back win over Southern Christian, and the Wildcats are looking to get a winning streak going this Friday.