Timothy Wayne Coleman, Sr. Published 4:42 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

Timothy Wayne Coleman, Sr., affectionately known as Wayne, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2023, in Opelika, Alabama. Born on April 13, 1955, in Douglasville, Georgia, Wayne was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. His kindness, generosity, and friendly nature touched the lives of many, leaving a lasting legacy of love and compassion.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife of many years, Rhonda Coleman, and their children: daughter, Michele Anthony; sons, Richard Nelson (Katerina) and Brian Hatton (Karen). He was a proud grandfather to Audrey Anthony, Dawson Anthony, Kendrick Coleman, Bradon Coleman, Kaleigh Coleman, Elisha Nelson, Daniel Nelson, and Landon Nelson. Wayne is also survived by his brothers, Alan Coleman (Judy) and Lewis Coleman; sisters, Sharon Weeks, Delilah Autrey (Benny), and Gail Williams (Johnny); sister-in-law, Jennifer Coleman, and a host of other family members.

He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Wayne Coleman, Jr.; mother, Margaret Coleman Guess; father, Thomas Coleman; brother, Jerry Coleman, Sr.; and niece, Angela Ray.

Wayne was a dedicated worker, spending over four decades at Carter Mill before his well-deserved retirement. His commitment to his work was evident in his long tenure, and he was a respected figure among his colleagues. His work ethic was an inspiration to many, and his influence will continue to be felt by those who had the pleasure of working with him.

A passionate fan of the University of Alabama, Wayne’s love for his team was infectious. He was often found cheering them on, his enthusiasm bringing joy to those around him. His interests extended beyond sports, however. Wayne was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He found peace and tranquility in nature, and he loved sharing these experiences with his family and friends.

Wayne’s green thumb was well-known in his community. He took great pride in his garden, cultivating a variety of crops each season. His generosity was evident in his eagerness to share his harvest with family, friends, and neighbors. His garden was a testament to his patience and dedication, qualities that were reflected in every aspect of his life.

In his leisure time, Wayne enjoyed watching wrestling and the television show, Finding Bigfoot. These interests brought him much joy and provided countless hours of entertainment and conversation. His love for these pastimes was just one of the many ways he brought laughter and happiness into the lives of those around him.

In remembering Wayne, we celebrate a life well-lived, marked by love, kindness, and generosity. His memory will live on in the hearts of his loved ones and in the many lives he touched throughout his journey.

As we mourn his passing, we also celebrate the joy and love he brought into our lives. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide us, reminding us of the power of kindness, the joy of generosity, and the warmth of a friendly smile. Rest in peace, Wayne. Your memory will forever be a blessing.

Funeral services for Wayne will be held on Monday, September 25th, 2023 at 3:00 PM (EDT) at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley. Interment will follow in Osanippa Baptist Church Cemetery. Wayne’s family will receive friends Monday afternoon at the funeral home from 2:00 (EDT) until the funeral hour.

Please visit Wayne’s Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for his family, to share a memory of Wayne, or to light a Remembrance Candle in his memory.

