Trick or treat coming to Lake Harding Published 9:30 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Trick-or-treaters will make a splash at Lake Harding this October during the second Dock-Or-Treat event hosted by the Sisters of Lake Harding community group.

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 30, families are invited to decorate their dock on the lake for Halloween and pass out candy by boat.

The event is open to Lake Harding homeowners or any local businesses and organizations and will include cash prizes for the best-decorated dock, dest-decorated dock and the best costume.

“We just really want everybody to know what a wonderful resource we have out here,” said Sisters of Lake Harding co-founder Judy Wilkinson. “I think I think you don’t take advantage of it when you live in a place. You don’t realize how precious it is like you do when you go on vacation.”

The Sisters of Lake Harding is a community group formed for those living on or near Lake Harding to socialize and host community events.

Those participating will meet at the boat ramp by Long Bridge to tally up, who visited the most docks. Trick-or-treating will only take place on the water at participating docks.

The first Dock-Or-Treat event took place in 2021 as a way for lovers of the lake to keep in contact during the pandemic. According to Wilkinson, the participation that year was a pleasant surprise.

“I was super surprised at the great decorations that they did on the docks and that they decorated their boats,” Wilkinson said. “The people out here just really went well beyond my expectations.”

To enter the best-decorated dock contest, people must register their docks and submit photos of their docks to sistersoflakeharding@gmail.com by 10 a.m. ET on the morning of the event. Voting will be on social media based on the number of “likes” the photos receive.

As for the best-decorated boat and best costume, the winners will be judged on the day of the event at Wilkinson Dock in Valley. The winners will be announced on social media on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m.

For each contest, the first-place winner will receive a prize of $250. The second-place winner will receive $100, and the third-place winner will receive $50.

Boat and water safety information will be available for those during the event, according to Wilkinson. In the case of bad weather, the event will be moved to Oct. 29. Updates will be made to the Dock-Or-Treat Facebook page in such cases.

Information about locating the docks at Lake Harding or registering for the event is available on dockortreatlakeharding.com.