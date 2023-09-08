Two former LPD officers indicted Published 5:53 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

Two former Lanett Police Department officers — Christopher Looser and Amber Bolt — have been indicted by a Chambers County Grand Jury on separate charges, according to a Lanett Police Department press release.

Officer Christopher Looser was indicted by the Chambers County Grand Jury for assault after he allegedly knocked out a man’s teeth while he was in the back of his patrol car. Looser received additional from the Ethics Commission for a separate incident where a tow driver was pulled over while repossessing his personal vehicle.

Bolt was arrested in an ethics investigation leading to a grand jury indictment. Bolt was arrested for ethic violations 36-25-5(a) and 36-25-5-(a), according to the press release. The press release was not more specific on Bolt’s ethics charges, and the LPD pointed the Valley Times-News toward the press release. Bolt was transported to the Chambers County Jail where she was booked, processed and bonded out.

“Law enforcement officers are sworn to uphold and defend the laws of our state. When they abuse their power to violate those very laws, they not only deprive citizens of their individual rights, but they also compromise the public’s trust in law enforcement,” Lanett Police Chief Denise McCain said in the press release.

“Police officers put themselves at risk for the public every day. The defendants, however, diminished the sacrifices of their fellow officers. Law enforcement officers are rightfully held to a higher standard and, on the very rare occasions when officers refuse to meet that standard, they will be held to account. Wearing a badge is a privilege and honor that most law enforcement officers take seriously. It is not a license to corrupt the administration of justice. Their actions undermined the hard work of the entire law enforcement community.”