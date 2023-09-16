Valley continues winning streak in dominant fashion Published 12:45 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

By Trip Floyd

Two interceptions by a suffocating defense and explosive plays on offense allowed the Valley High Rams to pull away from the Sylacauga Aggies for a 34-10 win Friday night.

Sylacauga kicked a field goal to go up 3-0 after the first quarter, but that was the only time Valley trailed.

The Rams senior wide receiver #3 Brandon Thomas scored a touchdown early in the second quarter, followed by a successful extra point, making the score 7-3.

On the next possession, Sylacauga was stopped before the Aggies could reach the 50-yard line, and the Rams capitalized on the great field position. After a first down to the 33-yard line, the Rams handed off to junior running back Tilyn Carrell, who blew through several defenders for another touchdown to make the score 14-3.

Several passes by Sylacauga were knocked down by Cam’ron Dooley, ending Aggie drives before they could threaten deeper in Rams territory.

The third quarter started with an interception by Valley junior Galvin Goss, who returned it all the way to the Sylacauga 33-yard line. Halfway into the quarter, Thomas caught a pass uncontested and slowly walked the ball into the end zone, making it 20-3 after a failed kick.

After a brief Aggie offensive drive, Valley sophomore wide receiver OJ Woody intercepted a deep pass by Sylacauga, giving the Rams the ball once again. After a long offensive fight for most of the remaining quarter, the Rams fumbled the ball, which was picked up by the Aggies and taken back across the 50-yard line. Sylacauga kept the ball for the remainder of the quarter.

Early in the final quarter, Aggies senior wide receiver #3 Jakarri Cottingham dove into the end zone for a touchdown by inches to make the score 20-10. Valley’s OJ Woody ran the ensuing kickoff back for an apparent touchdown, but it was called back due to a penalty.

The immediate next play, the Rams Carrell ran the ball into the endzone again, which was met by an explosive response from the crowd. A following 2-point conversion made the score 28-10.

“The penalties cost us… but the kids played hard and fought through adversity,” said Valley High Head Coach Adam Hunter.

Hunter referred to the exorbitant amount of flags thrown by officials during the game.

After a failed Aggie offensive drive, Valley senior wide receiver Ian Crim-Davis forced another interception, hauling the ball with intense opposition to the 42-yard line with a little more than six minutes left in the game. Three minutes later Valley junior running back Antron Lloyd ran through an aggressive defense and scored another touchdown. A failed extra point made the final score 34-10. The Aggies offense was unproductive for the remaining couple of minutes in the final quarter.

The Rams will play away at the Russell County Warriors next Friday for a non-conference game at 8 p.m.