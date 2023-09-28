Valley council recognizes Unite Valley Day Published 9:00 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

VALLEY — The Valley City Council has issued a proclamation recognizing Saturday, October 14th as Unite Valley Day.

A copy of the proclamation was presented to Unite Valley representatives Tommy and Amy Messer at Monday’s meeting of the city council.

This will be a fourth straight year Unite Valley Day will have taken place on the Langdale tennis courts site. Located in the historic River View mill village, the Revenant Worship Center is the sponsoring organization. The proclamation was read aloud at the meeting by Council Member Kendall Andrews, who represents the River View area.

Email newsletter signup

“They vision of this day is to together with both local and surrounding churches to host a multi-denominational event promoting Unity by sharing in cooperative worship, prayer and fellowship in one accord,” Andrews said. “Unite Valley Day is a free event supported by donations and services of local churches. This is a time for local city, county, state officials and the public to come together, laying aside all traditional denominations and political differences by joining together in worship, praise, prayer and fellowship.”

Unite Valley Day 2023 will begin at 6 p.m. EDT on the second Saturday in October. There will be various kinds of display booths and lots of fun activities for the kids including games, inflatables and face painting. There will also be a prayer tent available. It will be staffed wide a variety of volunteers in leadership positions form local churches. They will be assisting anyone with a desire to pray.

“Everyone is invited,” said Amy Messer. “There will be free food and giveaways until the main event begins at 7:45 p.m. Featured will be local worship teams, musicians, singers together in one big worship team leading worship and praise.”

The proclamation extends an invitation for everyone in the Greater Valley Area to come out and support this worthy cause.