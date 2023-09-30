Valley dominates 6A Russell County Published 12:04 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

The Valley Rams are scorching hot as the team is now on a four-game winning streak.

It’s been since 2019 since Valley made it to the playoffs, but that looks to be changing very soon. The Rams traveled to face 6A Russell County on Friday and left with a 40-14 win.

In the midst of this four-game winning streak, the Rams have only allowed 13 points per game on defense.

Valley has paired its elite defense with a dominating offense led by Cam Dooley.

Over the last four games, the Rams have averaged 34 points per game on the offensive side of the ball.

The win on Friday brought Valley’s record to 4-1 on the season, with the lone loss coming to 4A powerhouse Handley.

Valley faces a potential season-defining game next week as they face Central Clay on the road.

The Volunteers won the region last season, and the Rams are currently undefeated in region play. It’s early, but this game is potentially the region championship.